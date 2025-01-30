Airspace Collision Chaos: Safety Concerns Over U.S. Capital Skies

A midair collision involving an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter near Reagan Washington National Airport has raised serious safety concerns. This incident underscores the congested airspace shared by civilian and military aircraft over the U.S. capital.

The Potomac River region, home to multiple military bases and airports, has witnessed several near-miss incidents over recent years, exacerbated by a shortage of air traffic controllers. A comprehensive FAA audit is investigating runway incursion risks at top U.S. airports.

Transportation and defense officials are reviewing flight paths and potential safety measures in response to the latest incident. As congressional investigations loom, maintaining safe airspace remains a priority for aviation authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)