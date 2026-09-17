High Tensions: Russia's Strikes Near Polish Border Spark Military Alarm

In a wave of heightened tensions, sirens echoed through eastern Poland and military aircraft took to the skies after Russian strikes on Ukraine approached the NATO ally's border, authorities from both nations confirmed on Thursday.

Despite immediate concerns, the Polish military reported no breach of national airspace. Airports in Rzeszow and Lublin resumed operations following brief closures. Prime Minister Donald Tusk remarked on the proximity of the attacks, noting that a petrol station was among suspected targets, prompting swift aircraft dispatch.

Lieutenant Colonel Jacek Goryszewski informed TVN24 of drone activity near the Polish border. A Ukrainian source revealed explosions close to their territory, adding to the unrest. Public alerts urged residents in two eastern Polish regions to seek safety as sirens blared, leading to evacuations, including a school in Lublin.