Belgian Skies Close as Technical Glitch Grounds Flights

Belgian airspace was abruptly closed on Thursday due to a critical technical malfunction at the air traffic control service provider Skeyes, impacting flights across the nation. The issue surfaced around 3 p.m. local time and has left authorities uncertain about the duration of the closure.

Brussels Airport confirmed the situation on the social media platform X, stating that all aerial operations over Belgium are currently suspended. A representative from Skeyes revealed that the malfunction crippled the systems essential for controlling the airspace up to approximately 7,500 meters, forcing controllers to reroute aircraft to neighboring countries using an emergency back-up system.

The cessation of air traffic affects key international airports in Belgium, including those in Brussels, Antwerp, Charleroi, Liege, and Ostend. Officials continue to work on resolving the technical glitch to restore normal operations as quickly as possible.

(With inputs from agencies.)