Left Menu

Training Flight Tragedy: Black Hawk and Passenger Jet Collision

A U.S. Army helicopter collided with a passenger jet near Washington, resulting in no survivors. The incident is under investigation. The helicopter was on a training flight conducted by an experienced crew. President Trump raised concerns about the incident, which the Pentagon is exploring thoroughly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 01:38 IST
Training Flight Tragedy: Black Hawk and Passenger Jet Collision
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An Army helicopter collided with a passenger jet near Washington, killing all on board. The U.S. Army Black Hawk was on a training flight piloted by an experienced crew using night vision goggles, according to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Speculation surfaced after President Donald Trump questioned the helicopter crew and air traffic controllers, implying the crash may be tied to the FAA's workforce policies. Trump's Army Secretary nominee, Daniel Driscoll, suggested the crash appears preventable.

Authorities are investigating the crash, which occurred near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The Army has ordered a 48-hour pause in flying for the involved unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025