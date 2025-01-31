Training Flight Tragedy: Black Hawk and Passenger Jet Collision

An Army helicopter collided with a passenger jet near Washington, killing all on board. The U.S. Army Black Hawk was on a training flight piloted by an experienced crew using night vision goggles, according to Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Speculation surfaced after President Donald Trump questioned the helicopter crew and air traffic controllers, implying the crash may be tied to the FAA's workforce policies. Trump's Army Secretary nominee, Daniel Driscoll, suggested the crash appears preventable.

Authorities are investigating the crash, which occurred near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport. The Army has ordered a 48-hour pause in flying for the involved unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)