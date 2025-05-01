Left Menu

After Tragedy, Colo Colo Faces Steep Consequences

Colo Colo faces severe sanctions after two fans died in a stadium crush during a Copa Libertadores match. Sanctions include playing five home games without fans and five away games without visiting fans. The team was fined $80,000, and a match was awarded to opponents Fortaleza.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Asuncion | Updated: 01-05-2025 06:47 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 06:47 IST
After Tragedy, Colo Colo Faces Steep Consequences
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Paraguay

Chile's Colo Colo football team must play five home matches without fans and five away matches without visiting fans, as announced by CONMEBOL. This decision follows the tragic deaths of two fans during a Copa Libertadores match earlier this month.

The fatal incident, which occurred on April 10, involved a stampede where a young boy and a woman were killed as fans attempted to enter the stadium. As a result, the South American soccer governing body imposed provisional bans on fans attending Colo Colo matches, pending further sanctions.

In addition to these bans, Colo Colo has been fined $80,000. CONMEBOL also awarded a 3-0 victory to Fortaleza for the suspended match. This leaves Colo Colo at the bottom of Group E in the tournament standings.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

Trump's Tariffs: Auto Industry Relief or Looming Threat?

 Global
2
Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

Trump Eases Auto Tariffs to Boost Domestic Production

 United States
3
Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

Trump's Second Term and Tariff Tensions: The First 100 Days

 United States
4
Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

Rising Tensions: Pakistan Warns of Imminent Military Action by India

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Decentralized AI could be key to safeguarding autonomy

AI tool accurately flags high-risk diabetic patients for neuropathy screening

Deep learning model enhances Alzheimer’s screening amid aging crisis

Multimodal biometrics revolutionize cryptographic key generation with deep neural networks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025