After Tragedy, Colo Colo Faces Steep Consequences

Chile's Colo Colo football team must play five home matches without fans and five away matches without visiting fans, as announced by CONMEBOL. This decision follows the tragic deaths of two fans during a Copa Libertadores match earlier this month.

The fatal incident, which occurred on April 10, involved a stampede where a young boy and a woman were killed as fans attempted to enter the stadium. As a result, the South American soccer governing body imposed provisional bans on fans attending Colo Colo matches, pending further sanctions.

In addition to these bans, Colo Colo has been fined $80,000. CONMEBOL also awarded a 3-0 victory to Fortaleza for the suspended match. This leaves Colo Colo at the bottom of Group E in the tournament standings.

