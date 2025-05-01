Left Menu

U.S. Issues Strong Warning to Iran Over Houthi Support

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth warned Iran of consequences for supporting Yemen's Houthis. The group has attacked shipping in the Red Sea in solidarity with Palestinians. Hegseth emphasized U.S. military capabilities and warned Iran of repercussions at a time and place determined by the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-05-2025 06:25 IST | Created: 01-05-2025 06:25 IST
U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a stern warning to Iran on Wednesday, highlighting potential consequences for its support of the Houthi movement in Yemen. The Houthis have taken control of northern Yemen and have been responsible for attacks on shipping in the Red Sea, claiming solidarity with the Palestinians.

In a message shared on the social media platform X, Hegseth's statement to Iran was unequivocal, "We see your lethal support to the Houthis. We know exactly what you are doing." The Defense Secretary underscored the capabilities of the U.S. military and cautioned Iran with a direct message, "You will pay the consequence at the time and place of our choosing."

Meanwhile, Iran has maintained that the Houthis act independently. The situation remains tense as global observers watch the developments between the U.S. and Iran unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)

