Left Menu

Lutnick Denies Tariffs Cause Inflation, Advocates For 'Reciprocity and Fairness'

During a Senate hearing, Howard William Lutnick, nominated by President Trump for commerce secretary, stated that tariffs do not cause inflation, citing India and China as examples. He emphasized the need for reciprocal trade relations to counteract unfair treatment towards the US and its farmers. He backed Trump's tariff review.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 31-01-2025 11:22 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 11:22 IST
Lutnick Denies Tariffs Cause Inflation, Advocates For 'Reciprocity and Fairness'
  • Country:
  • United States

Howard William Lutnick, the choice for commerce secretary by President Donald Trump, emphasized during his Senate hearing that tariffs are not responsible for inflation, contrary to popular perception. Citing examples from India and China, the businessman refuted any direct linkage between tariffs and inflationary trends, labeling the notion as 'nonsense.'

Lutnick addressed the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee, assuring them of a better economic outlook for the US. He argued that although tariffs might affect specific product prices, these changes are not inherently inflationary. In his view, the global trade environment treats the US unfairly, advocating for the use of tariffs to achieve reciprocity and regain respect.

Pointing to the challenging situations currently faced by American farmers, Lutnick stressed the need for improved treatment from international trade partners, recalling America's past generosity in rebuilding after global conflicts. He highlighted President Trump's executive directive to review tariff models and alluded to pressing issues like illegal migration and the fentanyl crisis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025