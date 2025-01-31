Petro Calls on Colombians in U.S. to Return Home

In a bold move, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called on undocumented Colombians residing in the United States to immediately quit their jobs and return home. This appeal was made public on Friday and includes incentives for returnees.

The Colombian Department of Social Prosperity is stepping in with offers of credits for those willing to participate in reintegration programs. This initiative comes as Colombian air force planes land in Bogota, bringing back deported nationals from the U.S.

This call for repatriation is part of a broader diplomatic strategy, following a potential economic conflict with the U.S., which was narrowly avoided after both nations reached an agreement on deportation flights and avoided escalating tariffs and visa restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)