Petro Calls on Colombians in U.S. to Return Home

Colombian President Gustavo Petro urged undocumented Colombians in the U.S. to return home, offering support through the Department of Social Prosperity. The Colombian air force has been facilitating deportation flights. This move follows the resolution of a diplomatic dispute with the U.S. regarding tariffs and visas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 17:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 17:17 IST
Gustavo Petro

In a bold move, Colombian President Gustavo Petro has called on undocumented Colombians residing in the United States to immediately quit their jobs and return home. This appeal was made public on Friday and includes incentives for returnees.

The Colombian Department of Social Prosperity is stepping in with offers of credits for those willing to participate in reintegration programs. This initiative comes as Colombian air force planes land in Bogota, bringing back deported nationals from the U.S.

This call for repatriation is part of a broader diplomatic strategy, following a potential economic conflict with the U.S., which was narrowly avoided after both nations reached an agreement on deportation flights and avoided escalating tariffs and visa restrictions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

