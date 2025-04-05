UN rolls out key initiative to combat antisemitism

The action plan, spearheaded by the UN Alliance of Civilizations (UNAOC) and the Office of the Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, was launched in January this year amid deepening political and social tensions and a resurgence of “insidious centuries-old myths”, said a joint statement from the top UN officials leading the effort.

The systematic approach builds upon past initiatives to address antisemitism and other forms of identity-based hatred, reinforcing the Organization’s commitment to promoting equality, justice and human dignity.

As one of the first concrete steps in implementation, the UN is developing an online learning module in partnership with the UN System Staff College. It’s designed to equip users with the knowledge and tools to recognise and respond to antisemitism.

Unwavering commitment

“The United Nations was created in the aftermath of the Holocaust. Our efforts to respond and combat antisemitism, as well as all other manifestations of extremism and incitement to any religious hatred and violence, remain unwavering and are needed more than ever before,” said Miguel Ángel Moratinos, High Representative for UNAOC.

“Our joint efforts in spearheading the implementation of the Action Plan will contribute to and build on the broader framework of the United Nations’ work in addressing identity-based hatred.”

A crucial aspect of responding to antisemitism lies in actively countering and debunking the harmful stereotypes that perpetuate it. These stereotypes, often rooted in centuries-old conspiracy theories and disinformation, create a climate of fear and distrust.

They foster collective blame towards Jewish communities, based on false narratives or perceived collective responsibility for various societal issues or actions. Alarmingly, they can also lead to denial or distortion of the Holocaust.

Reject stereotypes

Virginia Gamba, acting Special Adviser on the Prevention of Genocide, emphasised the importance of strengthening global awareness.

“Being able to better recognise manifestations of antisemitism and these harmful stereotypes, and to have more knowledge to counter it, will further strengthen the work of UN colleagues globally,” she said.

“We must also never forget that intolerance, discrimination and attacks against one religious community, lead to intolerance, discrimination and attacks on others as well.”