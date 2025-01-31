Canon Launches imagePROGRAF PRO-310: A High-Quality A3+ Inkjet Printer for Photography Enthusiasts

Today, Canon (www.Canon-CNA.com) announced the launch of the imagePROGRAF PRO-310 (link), an advanced A3+ inkjet printer designed for photography enthusiasts and professionals who seek museum-quality prints with exceptional colour accuracy, deep blacks, and superior longevity.

The imagePROGRAF PRO-310, a new addition to Canon’s PRO series, is equipped with 10-colour pigment-based ink and advanced Chroma Optimiser technology, ensuring that photographers can produce stunning, gallery-grade prints that are resistant to light damage and abrasion.

Next-Gen LUCIA PRO II Ink: 200 Years of Archival Quality

One of the biggest highlights of the PRO-310 is Canon’s newly developed LUCIA PRO II pigment ink. Previously used only in higher-end models, this ink offers:

Outstanding colour accuracy with rich tones and deep blacks

Unmatched longevity—prints can last up to 200 years with superior UV resistance

Enhanced abrasion resistance, making prints more durable for handling, framing, and transportation

Additionally, when printing on glossy paper, the wax-infused ink formula smooths the surface, preventing scratches and ensuring a flawless, professional finish.

Optimized for Both Glossy and Fine Art Prints

The Chroma Optimiser ink in the PRO-310 reduces unwanted reflections and enhances colour accuracy, allowing prints to maintain their brilliance across different lighting conditions and viewing angles.

For fine art photography, the matte black ink delivers high-density blacks with rich textures and tonal depth, providing stunning contrast and detail for black-and-white and colour prints alike.

Eco-Friendly Packaging and Sustainable Design

In line with Canon’s commitment to sustainability, the PRO-310 features eco-conscious packaging. Instead of styrofoam, the printer’s packaging now uses recyclable corrugated cardboard and pulp molds, significantly reducing single-use plastic waste.

Designed for Enthusiast Photographers and Fine Art Printing

The Canon imagePROGRAF PRO-310 is ideal for:

Photography enthusiasts seeking high-quality, long-lasting prints

Professional photographers who need gallery-grade output

Artists and designers creating fine art reproductions

Print studios offering archival-quality prints

With its 10-colour ink system, enhanced longevity, and professional-grade print quality, the imagePROGRAF PRO-310 raises the bar for desktop photographic printing, ensuring that every print is a work of art.