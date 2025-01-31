Left Menu

EFC and Pepperfry Join Forces to Revolutionize Furniture Industry

EFC (I) Ltd and Pepperfry Ltd have announced a joint venture to expand their furniture manufacturing business. The collaboration aims to enhance value for stakeholders through innovative and scalable solutions in furniture, logistics, and creative studio services across India. Completion is expected by March 2025.

  • Country:
  • India

Pune-headquartered EFC (I) Ltd has joined hands with Pepperfry Ltd to establish a joint venture focusing on the expansion of furniture manufacturing, as well as logistics and display centers across India.

The partnership seeks to combine both companies' strengths to offer innovative and scalable solutions in the furniture industry, enhancing stakeholder value through logistics and creative studio services nationwide.

EFC's Chairman and Managing Director, Umesh Kumar Sahay, emphasized building a robust foundation for sustained growth by leveraging their expertise in logistics and franchising. Regulatory approvals are anticipated to be finalized by March 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

