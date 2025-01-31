EFC and Pepperfry Join Forces to Revolutionize Furniture Industry

Pune-headquartered EFC (I) Ltd has joined hands with Pepperfry Ltd to establish a joint venture focusing on the expansion of furniture manufacturing, as well as logistics and display centers across India.

The partnership seeks to combine both companies' strengths to offer innovative and scalable solutions in the furniture industry, enhancing stakeholder value through logistics and creative studio services nationwide.

EFC's Chairman and Managing Director, Umesh Kumar Sahay, emphasized building a robust foundation for sustained growth by leveraging their expertise in logistics and franchising. Regulatory approvals are anticipated to be finalized by March 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)