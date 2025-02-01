Tragedy in the Skies: The Reagan Airport Collision

U.S. authorities have indefinitely restricted helicopter flights near Reagan Washington National Airport following a devastating collision involving a passenger jet and a military helicopter, killing 67 people. The Federal Aviation Administration's move is aimed at reducing further risks while recovery efforts are ongoing in the Potomac River.

Authorities have so far recovered 41 bodies and are striving to recover more from the site, where questions mount over air safety and control tower staffing shortages. The crash involved an American Airlines jet attempting to land, colliding with an Army Black Hawk helicopter.

The focus now is on retrieving vital black box data to determine the collision's cause, as families mourn victims from around the world, including young athletes and international travelers. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy plans reforms to tackle the FAA's staffing and safety challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)