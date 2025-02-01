Tragedy in Philadelphia: Medevac Plane Crash Claims Lives

A deadly medevac plane crash occurred soon after takeoff in Philadelphia on Friday, leaving six people onboard presumed dead, according to sources from Jet Rescue Air Ambulance. The aircraft, carrying four crew members, a child, and her mother, all of whom were Mexican nationals, was en route to Springfield-Branson National Airport in Missouri.

Video footage captured by witnesses showed the aircraft descending sharply before it hit the ground, exploding into a fireball, and scattering debris over a densely populated area. The exact number of casualties on the ground remains unknown, as officials work to assess the damage and identify any further victims.

The tragic incident, which follows a recent collision involving an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter, has sparked questions about aviation safety standards. Investigators have yet to determine the cause of this latest crash amidst challenging weather conditions.

(With inputs from agencies.)