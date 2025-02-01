Agriculture Stocks Soar as PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana Launched

Agriculture-related stocks experienced a substantial surge of up to 13% on Saturday, following Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's announcement of the PM Dhan-Dhaanya Krishi Yojana. The scheme targets 100 districts characterized by low yields and aims to modernize agricultural practices and improve credit parameters.

Among the notable performers, Kaveri Seed Co's stock soared 13.49% to Rs 1,020.70 apiece, while Mangalam Seeds and Nath Bio-Genes saw increases of 7.09% and 5.77%, respectively. Meanwhile, Dhanuka Agritech and UPL also posted gains, reflecting investor optimism.

This initiative is part of a broader government strategy to enhance agricultural productivity and farmer income across India. The scheme aims to benefit 1.7 crore farmers and supports a six-year mission for self-reliance in pulses, emphasizing crop diversification and sustainable practices.

