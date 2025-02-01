Footwear and Leather Stocks Surge with New Scheme Announcement
Stocks in the footwear and leather sectors experienced significant growth following an announcement by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman about a dedicated scheme for these industries. Key players such as Mirza International and Campus Activewear saw notable rises, as India aims to enhance its presence in global manufacturing.
Stocks in the footwear and leather industries saw a dramatic rise on Saturday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to introduce a targeted scheme for these sectors.
Mirza International was a standout performer, skyrocketing 19.98% to reach its upper circuit limit on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Other companies also experienced gains, with Campus Activewear up 9.15%, Relaxo Footwears 8.87%, Lehar Footwears 7.70%, Bata India 2.86%, and Metro Brands 2.67%.
Sitharaman's announcement also highlighted efforts to establish India as a global hub for toy manufacturing, signaling a broader push to boost the country's position in international markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)
