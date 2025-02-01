Footwear and Leather Stocks Surge with New Scheme Announcement

Stocks in the footwear and leather industries saw a dramatic rise on Saturday after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to introduce a targeted scheme for these sectors.

Mirza International was a standout performer, skyrocketing 19.98% to reach its upper circuit limit on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). Other companies also experienced gains, with Campus Activewear up 9.15%, Relaxo Footwears 8.87%, Lehar Footwears 7.70%, Bata India 2.86%, and Metro Brands 2.67%.

Sitharaman's announcement also highlighted efforts to establish India as a global hub for toy manufacturing, signaling a broader push to boost the country's position in international markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)