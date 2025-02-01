Left Menu

Union Budget 2025-26: A Vision for Self-Reliant India

The Union Budget 2025-26 presents a strategic plan for a self-reliant, prosperous India, focusing on farmer welfare, middle-class relief, women's empowerment, startups, infrastructure, and investments. Aligned with Prime Minister Modi's vision, this budget is hailed as inclusive and forward-looking by Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-02-2025 14:56 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 14:56 IST
Union Minister of State for Home, Bandi Sanjay Kumar, emphasized that the Union Budget 2025-26 is more than a financial ledger; it is a strategic blueprint for India's self-reliance and prosperity, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision.

Highlighting key initiatives, the budget addresses farmer welfare, middle-class tax relief, women's and youth empowerment, startup support, infrastructure advancement, and investment incentives, aiming to fulfill dreams of citizens.

Sanjay Kumar commended Prime Minister Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for crafting a 'bold, inclusive and forward-looking' budget, describing it as a vital step toward a developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

