Left Menu

Modi Hails 'People's Budget' as Catalyst for Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the latest Union Budget, calling it a 'people's budget' that empowers citizens with more savings and investments, thus fostering economic growth. He highlighted reforms in various sectors, including manufacturing and nuclear energy, aiming to boost incomes and drive national development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 15:08 IST
Modi Hails 'People's Budget' as Catalyst for Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday commended the Union Budget, introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as a 'people's budget' designed to empower citizens by boosting their savings and investments, serving as a catalyst for national development.

In his televised address, Modi emphasized the government's liberalization of multiple sectors to engage the youth in the mission of a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India). He noted that this budget focuses on enhancing the financial capacity of individuals, a shift from traditional government-centric revenue endeavors.

Key reforms in the budget include significant commitments to the manufacturing sector and tax relief for the middle class, alongside strategic moves in nuclear energy, asserting India's global presence. Welfare measures for gig workers and revolutionary policies for agriculture and rural economies further underscore its broad scope.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025