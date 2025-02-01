Modi Hails 'People's Budget' as Catalyst for Growth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday commended the Union Budget, introduced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, as a 'people's budget' designed to empower citizens by boosting their savings and investments, serving as a catalyst for national development.

In his televised address, Modi emphasized the government's liberalization of multiple sectors to engage the youth in the mission of a 'Viksit Bharat' (developed India). He noted that this budget focuses on enhancing the financial capacity of individuals, a shift from traditional government-centric revenue endeavors.

Key reforms in the budget include significant commitments to the manufacturing sector and tax relief for the middle class, alongside strategic moves in nuclear energy, asserting India's global presence. Welfare measures for gig workers and revolutionary policies for agriculture and rural economies further underscore its broad scope.

(With inputs from agencies.)