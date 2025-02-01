Government Predicts Telecom Revenue Dip

The Indian government projects a decline in non-tax revenue from the telecom sector by 33% for the fiscal year 2026, anticipating a collection of Rs 82,443 crore. This marks a significant drop compared to the current fiscal collection.

Additionally, the government has made slight adjustments to the revenue expectations for the fiscal year 2025. The estimates for 'other communications services' have been marginally revised upward, from the originally anticipated Rs 1.20 lakh crore to a new benchmark of Rs 1.23 lakh crore.

Budget documents outline that the expected revenue collection for FY26 is set at Rs 82,442.84 crore, emphasizing a notable decrease from FY25's estimates, reflecting the changing dynamics in the sector.

