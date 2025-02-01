Left Menu

Government Predicts Telecom Revenue Dip

The government anticipates a 33% decrease in non-tax revenue from the telecom sector in FY26, projecting Rs 82,443 crore. For FY25, a slight adjustment in estimates for 'other communications services' has been made, with expectations rising from Rs 1.20 lakh crore to Rs 1.23 lakh crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:05 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:05 IST
Government Predicts Telecom Revenue Dip
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian government projects a decline in non-tax revenue from the telecom sector by 33% for the fiscal year 2026, anticipating a collection of Rs 82,443 crore. This marks a significant drop compared to the current fiscal collection.

Additionally, the government has made slight adjustments to the revenue expectations for the fiscal year 2025. The estimates for 'other communications services' have been marginally revised upward, from the originally anticipated Rs 1.20 lakh crore to a new benchmark of Rs 1.23 lakh crore.

Budget documents outline that the expected revenue collection for FY26 is set at Rs 82,442.84 crore, emphasizing a notable decrease from FY25's estimates, reflecting the changing dynamics in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The silent saboteur: Action-level backdoor attacks in deep reinforcement learning

AI's human core: Challenging the myth of autonomous intelligence

The ethical dilemma: Can artificial agents truly mirror human morality?

Unmasking AI text: The power of human judgment in a digital age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025