Visionary Union Budget 2025-26 Empowers Key Demographics
The Union Budget for 2025-26 introduces significant economic reforms, aiming to support farmers, the middle class, women, and entrepreneurs. It emphasizes ease of business, access to finance, and Centre-State cooperation for inclusive growth, reinforcing India's path towards self-reliance and global competitiveness.
The Union Budget for 2025-26 has been hailed as visionary, with measures to empower farmers, the middle class, women, and entrepreneurs, according to Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy.
Notable reforms have been unveiled to boost 'Ease of Doing Business' and improve financial accessibility for MSMEs, startups, and entrepreneurs, signaling a robust investment climate.
The budget also highlights strengthened Centre-State cooperation for inclusive growth, aligning with the NDA government's goal of a self-reliant and globally competitive developed India.
