Visionary Union Budget 2025-26 Empowers Key Demographics

The Union Budget for 2025-26 introduces significant economic reforms, aiming to support farmers, the middle class, women, and entrepreneurs. It emphasizes ease of business, access to finance, and Centre-State cooperation for inclusive growth, reinforcing India's path towards self-reliance and global competitiveness.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 01-02-2025 16:58 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 16:47 IST
Union Budget FY25 Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget for 2025-26 has been hailed as visionary, with measures to empower farmers, the middle class, women, and entrepreneurs, according to Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Notable reforms have been unveiled to boost 'Ease of Doing Business' and improve financial accessibility for MSMEs, startups, and entrepreneurs, signaling a robust investment climate.

The budget also highlights strengthened Centre-State cooperation for inclusive growth, aligning with the NDA government's goal of a self-reliant and globally competitive developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

