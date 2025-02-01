Visionary Union Budget 2025-26 Empowers Key Demographics

The Union Budget for 2025-26 has been hailed as visionary, with measures to empower farmers, the middle class, women, and entrepreneurs, according to Union Coal Minister G Kishan Reddy.

Notable reforms have been unveiled to boost 'Ease of Doing Business' and improve financial accessibility for MSMEs, startups, and entrepreneurs, signaling a robust investment climate.

The budget also highlights strengthened Centre-State cooperation for inclusive growth, aligning with the NDA government's goal of a self-reliant and globally competitive developed India.

(With inputs from agencies.)