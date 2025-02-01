Tax Relief Energizes Indian Economy: A Bold Budget Move

In a sweeping move to bolster a sluggish economy, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced notable income tax reductions for India's middle class. The budget, aimed at next-generation reforms, improves household finances by raising the tax exemption to Rs 12.75 lakh, benefiting over 80% of taxpayers.

The fiscal plan for 2025-26 also raises the foreign investment cap in insurance and allocates significant funds for infrastructure and social sectors. These measures come amid weak GDP growth projections and increased global tensions, pushing the government to adhere to its fiscal discipline targets.

Alongside tax reforms, the budget envisages a national mission for high-yield crops, increased credit for farmers, and initiatives to boost manufacturing. The government aims for diverse energy developments, including nuclear power expansion. Despite a challenging global landscape, the budget maintains a focus on sustained growth and fiscal prudence.

(With inputs from agencies.)