Union Budget 2025: A Game-Changer for India's Real Estate and Coworking Sectors

The Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is anticipated to significantly impact India's real estate and coworking sectors. Initiatives like the India Infrastructure Fund and the Rs 10,000 crore Fund for Startups aim to boost housing demand, create jobs, and support urban development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:13 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:10 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The Union Budget 2025-26, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is poised to revolutionize India's real estate and coworking sectors. Key measures include the establishment of the India Infrastructure Fund and a Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund aimed at enhancing urban infrastructure and housing demand.

Ramani Sastri of Sterling Developers highlights the budget's potential to impact over 250 ancillary industries and spur economic growth. The proposed tax relief on self-occupied properties will further encourage homeownership, benefiting middle-class families by alleviating income tax burdens.

Manas Mehrotra from 315Work Avenue emphasizes the budget's focus on developing growth hubs in cities, projecting a significant boost to the coworking sector. The Rs 10,000 crore Fund for Startups is expected to strengthen the startup ecosystem and increase demand for coworking spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)

