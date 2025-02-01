Union Budget 2025: A Game-Changer for India's Real Estate and Coworking Sectors
The Union Budget 2025-26, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is anticipated to significantly impact India's real estate and coworking sectors. Initiatives like the India Infrastructure Fund and the Rs 10,000 crore Fund for Startups aim to boost housing demand, create jobs, and support urban development.
The Union Budget 2025-26, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, is poised to revolutionize India's real estate and coworking sectors. Key measures include the establishment of the India Infrastructure Fund and a Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund aimed at enhancing urban infrastructure and housing demand.
Ramani Sastri of Sterling Developers highlights the budget's potential to impact over 250 ancillary industries and spur economic growth. The proposed tax relief on self-occupied properties will further encourage homeownership, benefiting middle-class families by alleviating income tax burdens.
Manas Mehrotra from 315Work Avenue emphasizes the budget's focus on developing growth hubs in cities, projecting a significant boost to the coworking sector. The Rs 10,000 crore Fund for Startups is expected to strengthen the startup ecosystem and increase demand for coworking spaces.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
DPIIT and Avaana Capital Unite to Boost Manufacturing Startups
Pioneering India-U.S. Partnership Opens Space and Defence Markets for Indian Startups
India's First CSIR Innovation Complex Inaugurated in Mumbai: A Milestone for Startups and Self-Reliance
ED says it has attached assets worth Rs 300 crore in Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA)-linked money laundering case in Karnataka.
Gujarat CM Approves Massive Rs 605.48 Crore for Urban Development