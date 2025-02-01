Sikkim's CM Hails Transformative Union Budget 2025-26

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has praised the Union Budget 2025-26, describing it as both transformative and inclusive. He pointed out that the budget is a pivotal step in realizing the dream of a 'vikshit Bharat'.

Tamang emphasized that the budget, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aligns with the nation's aspirations by focusing on GYAN, a framework targeting empowerment of marginalized communities, fostering youth development, and creating ample employment opportunities.

The Sikkim CM also highlighted the budget's reinforcement of the Make in India initiative by encouraging innovation, self-reliance, and the growth of indigenous industries. He commended the central government's commitment to national progress and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership, which aims to foster a brighter and inclusive national future.

