Sikkim's CM Hails Transformative Union Budget 2025-26

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang lauds the 2025-26 Union Budget as transformative and inclusive. The budget emphasizes GYAN, aimed at empowering marginalized communities, youth development, and boosting indigenous industries. It reinforces Make in India and national progress, praised by Tamang for its focus on a people-centric economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has praised the Union Budget 2025-26, describing it as both transformative and inclusive. He pointed out that the budget is a pivotal step in realizing the dream of a 'vikshit Bharat'.

Tamang emphasized that the budget, presented by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, aligns with the nation's aspirations by focusing on GYAN, a framework targeting empowerment of marginalized communities, fostering youth development, and creating ample employment opportunities.

The Sikkim CM also highlighted the budget's reinforcement of the Make in India initiative by encouraging innovation, self-reliance, and the growth of indigenous industries. He commended the central government's commitment to national progress and lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his visionary leadership, which aims to foster a brighter and inclusive national future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

