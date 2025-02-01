Left Menu

Union Budget 2025-26: A Catalyst for Economic Growth and Inclusion

Business chambers in West Bengal praised the Union Budget 2025-26 for being progressive and growth-oriented. It focuses on tax reforms, infrastructure, and the MSME sector. The budget aims at accelerating economic growth, boosting private sector investment, and providing tax cuts for the middle class to spur consumption.

The Union Budget 2025-26, unveiled recently, has been hailed by business chambers in West Bengal as both 'progressive' and 'forward-looking'. Industry voices highlighted its focus on vital sectors such as tax reforms, infrastructure development, and particularly the MSMEs, which are seen as critical for accelerating national economic growth.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Eastern Region described the budget as 'balanced and inclusive', aimed at growth acceleration and enhancing spending power, especially among the middle class. Tax cuts and a focus on private sector investment feature prominently, along with initiatives to boost agriculture, aviation, and tourism in eastern India.

Industry leaders also emphasize the budget's commitment to sustainable development, with measures supporting the MSME sector, credit access, and taxation relief. While the budget unveils significant reforms, calls for further improvements in manufacturing complexities and labour laws persist.

