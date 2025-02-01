Left Menu

Mixed Reactions to Union Budget: Boost for Industry, Disappointment for Opposition

Madhya Pradesh's Chief Minister and business sectors praised the Union Budget, citing its potential to develop India. Critics from the opposition, however, labeled it disappointing, claiming it neglected Madhya Pradesh's needs. Financial relief and incentives for industry were welcomed, but criticism centered on insufficient provisions for marginalized groups.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav lauded the Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, expressing confidence in its ability to fulfill the commitments of a developed India. He appreciated its focus on innovation, startups, and artificial intelligence, promising progress for various sectors including youth, farmers, and women.

However, the budget faced criticism from the opposition Congress party. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath called it disappointing due to the absence of special provisions for Madhya Pradesh. Nath pointed to the state's economic struggles, highlighting insufficient support for infrastructure, education, health, and marginalized communities.

Despite opposition, business and industry leaders in Madhya Pradesh welcomed the budget, highlighting tax relief measures as a catalyst for economic growth. This relief, they argued, would enhance investment and spending. The announcement of increased support for micro-enterprises and startups was praised for promoting innovation and entrepreneurship across the nation.

