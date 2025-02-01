Left Menu

Boosting the Northeast: Union Budget 2025-26 Unveils Major Allocations and Initiatives

The Union Budget 2025-26 significantly increases funding for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, including enhanced connectivity under the UDAN scheme, focus on regional air travel, energy improvements, revived urea plants, and support for MSMEs and tourism, aimed at boosting the northeast's growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 18:40 IST
Boosting the Northeast: Union Budget 2025-26 Unveils Major Allocations and Initiatives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Union Budget for 2025-26 has announced a considerable increase in funding for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), with an allocation of Rs 5,915 crore, marking a 47% rise from the previous fiscal year's allocation.

Key initiatives include improved connectivity for the northeast with the UDAN scheme targeting 120 new destinations and enhancing regional air travel through the expansion of smaller airports and helipads.

Additional measures such as energy improvement projects, reopening of dormant urea plants, support for MSMEs, and promotion of tourism, particularly in Buddhist circuits, are expected to boost development and integration of the northeast region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025