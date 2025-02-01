Boosting the Northeast: Union Budget 2025-26 Unveils Major Allocations and Initiatives

The Union Budget for 2025-26 has announced a considerable increase in funding for the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), with an allocation of Rs 5,915 crore, marking a 47% rise from the previous fiscal year's allocation.

Key initiatives include improved connectivity for the northeast with the UDAN scheme targeting 120 new destinations and enhancing regional air travel through the expansion of smaller airports and helipads.

Additional measures such as energy improvement projects, reopening of dormant urea plants, support for MSMEs, and promotion of tourism, particularly in Buddhist circuits, are expected to boost development and integration of the northeast region.

(With inputs from agencies.)