Revamping Business Mergers: A Leap Towards Simplicity

The government is set to overhaul company merger procedures, aiming for efficiency and speed to boost business convenience. Announced in the Union Budget 2025-26, the plan promises a broader scope for fast-track mergers.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her budget address, revealed that the Jan Vishwas Bill 2.0 will seek to decriminalize more than 100 additional legal provisions, extending the reforms of the Jan Vishwas Act 2023, which decriminalized 180 provisions.

To streamline processes further, a new Central KYC Registry is slated for a 2025 launch. The Institute of Company Secretaries of India heralded the budget as a transformative step towards economic growth, with an emphasis on social welfare and business ease.

(With inputs from agencies.)