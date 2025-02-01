Unleashing Gati Shakti: Transforming Infrastructure Planning

The government announced on Saturday its decision to give the private sector access to data and maps from the PM Gati Shakti portal. This move, touted to optimize last-mile delivery and create infrastructure applications, marks a significant shift in logistics planning.

Launched in October 2021, the PM Gati Shakti national master plan aims to strengthen coordinated development of infrastructure projects and cut logistics costs. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted this initiative in her budget speech, emphasizing its role in fostering public-private partnerships.

In addition, a National Geospatial Mission was announced, signaling a focus on modernizing land records and urban planning through Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping. The Mission is expected to bring transparency and efficiency in planning, ultimately boosting economic development.

