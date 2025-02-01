Left Menu

Unleashing Gati Shakti: Transforming Infrastructure Planning

The government is set to provide data from the PM Gati Shakti portal to the private sector to enhance infrastructure projects. This initiative, launched in 2021, aims for efficient logistics and project development by integrating data layers. A National Geospatial Mission will support this digital transformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 19:09 IST
Unleashing Gati Shakti: Transforming Infrastructure Planning
  • Country:
  • India

The government announced on Saturday its decision to give the private sector access to data and maps from the PM Gati Shakti portal. This move, touted to optimize last-mile delivery and create infrastructure applications, marks a significant shift in logistics planning.

Launched in October 2021, the PM Gati Shakti national master plan aims to strengthen coordinated development of infrastructure projects and cut logistics costs. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted this initiative in her budget speech, emphasizing its role in fostering public-private partnerships.

In addition, a National Geospatial Mission was announced, signaling a focus on modernizing land records and urban planning through Geographic Information System (GIS) mapping. The Mission is expected to bring transparency and efficiency in planning, ultimately boosting economic development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025