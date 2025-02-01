Left Menu

Union Budget 2025: A Pragmatic Push for Innovation and Consumption

The Union Budget 2025-26, praised by industry leaders in Gujarat, emphasizes healthcare, agriculture, MSMEs, and education. Key measures include tax exemptions on life-saving drugs and expanding medical education. The budget aims to boost consumption and innovation, supporting sectors like FMCG and digital payments, while also fostering entrepreneurship and skilling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 01-02-2025 19:17 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 19:17 IST
Union Budget 2025: A Pragmatic Push for Innovation and Consumption
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Gujarat's industry leaders have applauded the Union Budget for its 'practical' focus, highlighting the advancements in healthcare, agriculture, and education as pivotal moves expected to enhance consumption and innovation.

Chairman of FICCI Gujarat Council, Rajiv Gandhi, noted the budget's impact on healthcare access, with exemptions for critical medicines and expanded educational opportunities. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's tax reforms are anticipated to invigorate consumer spending.

Sanjay Singal, CEO of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, emphasized the budget's balance between fiscal responsibility and economic stimulus, while Manjula Pooja Shroff of Kalorex Group welcomed the substantial focus on education and research. These measures are expected to accelerate the Indian economy's growth and innovation trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025