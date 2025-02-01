Union Budget 2025: A Pragmatic Push for Innovation and Consumption
The Union Budget 2025-26, praised by industry leaders in Gujarat, emphasizes healthcare, agriculture, MSMEs, and education. Key measures include tax exemptions on life-saving drugs and expanding medical education. The budget aims to boost consumption and innovation, supporting sectors like FMCG and digital payments, while also fostering entrepreneurship and skilling.
Gujarat's industry leaders have applauded the Union Budget for its 'practical' focus, highlighting the advancements in healthcare, agriculture, and education as pivotal moves expected to enhance consumption and innovation.
Chairman of FICCI Gujarat Council, Rajiv Gandhi, noted the budget's impact on healthcare access, with exemptions for critical medicines and expanded educational opportunities. Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's tax reforms are anticipated to invigorate consumer spending.
Sanjay Singal, CEO of Wagh Bakri Tea Group, emphasized the budget's balance between fiscal responsibility and economic stimulus, while Manjula Pooja Shroff of Kalorex Group welcomed the substantial focus on education and research. These measures are expected to accelerate the Indian economy's growth and innovation trajectory.
