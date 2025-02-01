Budget 2023: A Catalyst for MSME Growth and Economic Empowerment

The Union Budget 2023, unveiled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, has received a warm reception from industry leaders and trade associations. Emphasizing inclusivity and reform, the finance minister highlighted agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and exports as pivotal engines for India's journey towards 'Viksit Bharat'.

Neeraj Singhal, President of the Indian Industries Association, noted increased attention to the MSME sector in this year's budget. The budget proposes enhancements to investment and turnover limits for MSME classification, aiming to stimulate growth, technological upgrading, and improved capital access. Credit availability steps with guarantee coverage have also been introduced, positioning MSMEs as significant contributors to India's exports.

Ashish Tripathi, a tax lawyer, praised the income tax relief for fostering economic growth, noting the government's drive to become the third largest economy. The introduction of new tax laws and measures aimed at supporting middle-class entrepreneurs was lauded by Sandeep Bansal, President of Akhil Bhartiya Udyog Vyapar Mandal, as a potential economic stimulus.

(With inputs from agencies.)