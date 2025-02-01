Budget Critique: India's Economic Fault Lines

The Union Budget faced sharp criticism from the Left parties, who have argued that it neglects pressing issues like high inflation, rising unemployment, and economic stagnation. They claim that the budget prioritizes tax cuts for the wealthy, rather than addressing root causes of poverty and inequality.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) contends that the budget exacerbates inequalities by focusing on benefitting the wealthiest and overlooking the need for increased taxation on high-income groups. Essential public sectors, such as education and health, are facing cuts, further impacting the marginalized.

The CPI(M) and CPI(ML) assert that the budget has failed to reassure the average citizen. Inadequate allocation of funds for essential schemes like MGNREGA and social welfare highlights the discrepancy between governmental promises and delivered outcomes, leaving significant segments of the population struggling without relief.

(With inputs from agencies.)