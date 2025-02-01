Revolutionizing India's Economy: Comprehensive Tax Reforms Unveiled
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has announced significant tax reforms including exemptions and altered slabs, benefiting millions of middle-class taxpayers. The budget for FY26 aims to boost domestic consumption and investment, expands foreign investment in insurance, continues infrastructure investment, and introduces social security measures amidst a slow economic growth backdrop.
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled progressive tax reforms on Saturday aimed at providing significant relief to the middle class, with a focus on consumption and investment.
The fiscal year 2025-2026 budget proposes to raise the income tax exemption threshold, benefiting over 80% of taxpayers while emphasizing foreign investment, infrastructure, and social spending.
Despite global challenges, the reforms are designed to stimulate domestic economic activity and set the groundwork for India to become a developed nation by 2047, while maintaining fiscal prudence with a managed deficit.
