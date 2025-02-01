Revamped UDAN Scheme to Boost Indian Regional Air Connectivity

The Indian civil aviation industry is set to experience a significant boost as the government unveils a revised UDAN scheme, aimed at unlocking the sector's vast potential. Announced in the Union Budget, the scheme intends to connect 120 new destinations and advance airport projects in Bihar while modernizing air cargo infrastructure.

Despite a nearly 10% budget cut for the civil aviation ministry, amounting to Rs 2,400 crore, and a 32% reduction in funding for the UDAN initiative, the scheme remains pivotal for enhancing regional connectivity. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted its success, enabling 1.5 crore middle-class individuals to experience affordable air travel.

Moving forward, the modified UDAN strategy will facilitate travel for 4 crore passengers over the next decade, supporting smaller airports and helipads in remote and aspirational regions. Meanwhile, as India stands as one of the fastest-growing aviation markets globally, the civil aviation ministry is committed to developing 50 more airports over the coming years.

