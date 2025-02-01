Left Menu

Revamped UDAN Scheme to Boost Indian Regional Air Connectivity

The Indian government announced a revised UDAN scheme to connect 120 new destinations and improve air cargo infrastructure in its latest budget. While funding for civil aviation and UDAN was reduced, the initiative aims to enhance regional travel, targetting 4 crore passengers over the next decade.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-02-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 20:57 IST
Revamped UDAN Scheme to Boost Indian Regional Air Connectivity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian civil aviation industry is set to experience a significant boost as the government unveils a revised UDAN scheme, aimed at unlocking the sector's vast potential. Announced in the Union Budget, the scheme intends to connect 120 new destinations and advance airport projects in Bihar while modernizing air cargo infrastructure.

Despite a nearly 10% budget cut for the civil aviation ministry, amounting to Rs 2,400 crore, and a 32% reduction in funding for the UDAN initiative, the scheme remains pivotal for enhancing regional connectivity. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman highlighted its success, enabling 1.5 crore middle-class individuals to experience affordable air travel.

Moving forward, the modified UDAN strategy will facilitate travel for 4 crore passengers over the next decade, supporting smaller airports and helipads in remote and aspirational regions. Meanwhile, as India stands as one of the fastest-growing aviation markets globally, the civil aviation ministry is committed to developing 50 more airports over the coming years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advances

U.S. Legislators Urge AI Chip Export Restrictions to Counter Chinese Advance...

 Global
2
Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

Turbulence Over Reagan: Navigating the High-Stakes Airspace

 Global
3
Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

Britain Begins Third Phase of Post-Brexit Border Regime

 Global
4
Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

Burgum's Era: A Shift Towards Energy Dominance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI clones find your perfect job or partner? The future of human search

Explainable AI in high-stakes decisions: A roadmap for better human-AI collaboration

Play, learn, thrive: The impact of mobile games on health education for teens

A smarter, safer future: Trustworthy AI as the foundation of sustainable development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025