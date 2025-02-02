Trump's Trade Tariff Gambit: Economic Shockwaves Loom

US President Donald Trump has taken decisive action, imposing substantial tariffs on imports from major trading partners Mexico, Canada, and China. This move fulfills a campaign promise, though it raises concerns about rising consumer costs in America.

The order includes a 10% tariff on Chinese imports and a 25% tariff on Mexican and Canadian imports, with Canadian oil facing a reduced 10% rate. The White House clarified that the tariffs could escalate if retaliatory measures are implemented by these countries.

While the tariffs aim to address the influx of fentanyl and support domestic manufacturing, economic experts warn about possible inflation and global economic disturbances. The financial markets have swiftly reacted with a downturn following this announcement.

