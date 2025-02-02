In a decisive move, President Donald Trump has instituted formidable tariffs on imports from Mexico, Canada, and China, inciting immediate retaliation and a deep sense of treachery among America's North American allies as a spree of trade hostilities breaks out.

According to Trump's social media announcements, the tariffs serve to 'protect Americans' by urging tighter regulations against the manufacture and export of illicit fentanyl, while pressing Canada and Mexico to curtail illegal U.S. immigration. However, the tariffs could exacerbate inflation, undermining voter confidence in Trump's economic promises.

The tariffs are seen as an economic emergency declaration, establishing import duties of 10% on goods from China and 25% on those from Mexico and Canada. Essential energy resources from Canada will also be taxed, potentially setting off a more severe economic ordeal.

