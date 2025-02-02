From Engineer to Milkman: Dope Padu's Dairy Dream

Dope Padu, disillusioned with his low-paying engineering job, made a bold move into entrepreneurship by starting a dairy farm. Today, his Goyum Dairy Farm has become a renowned name in Arunachal Pradesh, demonstrating remarkable success and inspiring local youth.

Facing financial instability and job dissatisfaction, Padu left his site engineering role, which demanded extensive travel with minimal remuneration. Supported by his brother, he kickstarted his dairy venture in December 2021 and now runs a successful farm housing 30 cows of various breeds.

Padu's initiative, marked by peak milk production of over 100 liters a day, brings him monthly earnings of over Rs 3 lakh. Yet, he remains concerned about favoritism in government schemes, urging more local support for aspiring entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)