Tragic Pilgrimage: Bus Plunge in Gujarat Gorge Claims Lives

A bus carrying 48 pilgrims fell into a gorge in Gujarat's Dang district, killing five and injuring 35. The accident occurred near Saputara hill station. Officials suggest brake failure led to the tragedy. Among the injured, 17 are grievously hurt. Rescue operations and medical treatments are underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dang | Updated: 02-02-2025 11:16 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 11:16 IST
Tragic Pilgrimage: Bus Plunge in Gujarat Gorge Claims Lives
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident early Sunday morning, a bus carrying 48 pilgrims plunged into a gorge in Gujarat's Dang district, resulting in five deaths and 35 injuries. The accident transpired near the Saputara hill station, with brake failure speculated as the cause.

The tragic event unfolded at 4.15 am when the driver, identified as Ratanlal Jatav, lost control of the vehicle. Breaking through the crash barrier, the bus fell into a 35-foot deep gorge, leaving 17 passengers grievously hurt and others with minor injuries.

Rescue operations concluded with help from locals and police personnel. Injured passengers are receiving medical care at local health centers and a civil hospital in Ahwa. Among the deceased are Jatav himself, alongside two men and two women, all of whom have been identified by authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

