Chaos on Tracks: Girders Overturned, Rail Traffic Disrupted

Rail traffic between Lucknow and Varanasi was disrupted when eight girders fell on the tracks near Hanumanganj crossing. A truck transporting the girders lost them when chains broke. The incident halted train services for up to 30 minutes. The track was cleared and traffic resumed after 90 minutes.

Updated: 02-02-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 16:49 IST
Rail traffic on the Lucknow-Varanasi section faced significant disruption on Sunday after eight girders fell onto the tracks near the Hanumanganj crossing, officials reported.

As a truck moved towards Varanasi, the fastening chain broke, resulting in the girders spilling onto the rail line, halting a goods train en route for Varanasi for about 30 minutes.

The Varanasi-Lucknow Shuttle Express and Shivnagar-Utrautia Memu train were also delayed. Rail staff and police quickly cleared the track of obstructions, restoring normal operations within 90 minutes.

