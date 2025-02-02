Chaos on Tracks: Girders Overturned, Rail Traffic Disrupted

Rail traffic on the Lucknow-Varanasi section faced significant disruption on Sunday after eight girders fell onto the tracks near the Hanumanganj crossing, officials reported.

As a truck moved towards Varanasi, the fastening chain broke, resulting in the girders spilling onto the rail line, halting a goods train en route for Varanasi for about 30 minutes.

The Varanasi-Lucknow Shuttle Express and Shivnagar-Utrautia Memu train were also delayed. Rail staff and police quickly cleared the track of obstructions, restoring normal operations within 90 minutes.

(With inputs from agencies.)