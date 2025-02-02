Chaos on Tracks: Girders Overturned, Rail Traffic Disrupted
Rail traffic between Lucknow and Varanasi was disrupted when eight girders fell on the tracks near Hanumanganj crossing. A truck transporting the girders lost them when chains broke. The incident halted train services for up to 30 minutes. The track was cleared and traffic resumed after 90 minutes.
Rail traffic on the Lucknow-Varanasi section faced significant disruption on Sunday after eight girders fell onto the tracks near the Hanumanganj crossing, officials reported.
As a truck moved towards Varanasi, the fastening chain broke, resulting in the girders spilling onto the rail line, halting a goods train en route for Varanasi for about 30 minutes.
The Varanasi-Lucknow Shuttle Express and Shivnagar-Utrautia Memu train were also delayed. Rail staff and police quickly cleared the track of obstructions, restoring normal operations within 90 minutes.
