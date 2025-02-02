Left Menu

Empowering Women Entrepreneurs: Amazon and ARGA Join Forces in UP

Amazon India has teamed up with ARGA, an initiative by the Uttar Pradesh government, to support women entrepreneurs in the Gonda district. Through Amazon's Saheli programme, these entrepreneurs will receive training in digital marketing and advertising strategies. This partnership aims to enhance women's businesses by utilizing e-commerce platforms.

  • India

Amazon India has announced a significant partnership with ARGA, an initiative of the Uttar Pradesh government, aimed at empowering women entrepreneurs in Gonda district through e-commerce.

Under this collaboration, Amazon's Saheli programme will provide comprehensive training in digital marketing, product listing optimisation, and advertising to women-led enterprises associated with Brand ARGA.

The launch event, part of the World Wetlands Day celebration at Parvati Arga Bird Sanctuary, was attended by notable figures including Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Minister of State for Environment Kirti Vardhan Singh.

