Trade Tensions Heat Up: Canada and Mexico Retaliate Against US Tariffs

In a tit-for-tat move, Canada and Mexico have announced retaliatory tariffs on U.S. goods following President Donald Trump's imposition of sweeping tariffs on their imports. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveiled initial duties on $30 billion worth of U.S. goods, with a second list to follow after public consultation. Mexico, meanwhile, declared similar intentions without detailing specific tariffs or products.

The tension reflects a deepening rift in international trade relations, with Canada and Mexico standing firm despite Trump's threats to exacerbate duties if retaliations are enacted. Trudeau urged Canadians to support local products, hinting at broader economic implications by discouraging American vacations or purchases.

In Mexico, a more cautious public stance is dominated by a promise to ensure national respect while facing internal political pressures. The tensions come at a critical time for both nations economically, as they grapple with their largest trading partner's aggressive trade policies.

