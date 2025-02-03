Left Menu

U.S. Concerns Over China's Influence on Panama Canal

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has expressed concerns to Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino about China's influence on the Panama Canal. President Donald Trump views this influence as a threat, prompting demands for changes. Panama denies any unfair management or Chinese control of the canal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-02-2025 00:38 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 00:38 IST
U.S. Concerns Over China's Influence on Panama Canal

The United States has expressed serious concerns over China's growing influence on the Panama Canal, as revealed during diplomatic talks on Sunday. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed to Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino that President Donald Trump considers this a significant threat.

The American government is urging Panama to make immediate adjustments to counteract China's influence, or face potential U.S. intervention, according to statements by a State Department spokesperson. However, Panama firmly denies any claims of ceding control of the canal to Chinese interests, asserting that it equitably administers the canal for all shipping nations.

While Panama operates the canal itself, the management of the ports on either side is divided among multiple entities. A Hong Kong-based company, CK Hutchinson, manages the ports, with additional operations conducted by firms from the United States, Singapore, and Taiwan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

TCI Safe Safar: Steering Towards Safer Roads in India

 Global
2
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
3
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
4
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025