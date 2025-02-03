U.S. Concerns Over China's Influence on Panama Canal

The United States has expressed serious concerns over China's growing influence on the Panama Canal, as revealed during diplomatic talks on Sunday. U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio conveyed to Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino that President Donald Trump considers this a significant threat.

The American government is urging Panama to make immediate adjustments to counteract China's influence, or face potential U.S. intervention, according to statements by a State Department spokesperson. However, Panama firmly denies any claims of ceding control of the canal to Chinese interests, asserting that it equitably administers the canal for all shipping nations.

While Panama operates the canal itself, the management of the ports on either side is divided among multiple entities. A Hong Kong-based company, CK Hutchinson, manages the ports, with additional operations conducted by firms from the United States, Singapore, and Taiwan.

