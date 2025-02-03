Tragedy Over Potomac: Collision Challenges Investigators

The remains of 55 out of 67 victims have been recovered following the deadliest U.S. air disaster since 2001. Authorities are striving to retrieve all bodies from the Potomac River, where an American Airlines jet collided with an Army Black Hawk helicopter.

During a news conference, transportation officials discussed the recovery efforts and noted ongoing challenges in obtaining data from the helicopter's black box. National Transportation Safety Board investigators emphasized that resolving altitude data discrepancies remains a priority.

While investigators piece together crash circumstances, grieving families paid homage to their lost loved ones at the crash site. Dignitaries ensure a thorough investigation, promising clarity in due time, as questions about aviation control persist.

