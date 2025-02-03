Left Menu

MUDRA Loans Propel India's Homestay Tourism Boom

The expansion of MUDRA loans is set to boost India's tourism sector by providing significant financial assistance to homestays. With loans potentially reaching Rs 1,500 crore, this initiative targets small entrepreneurs to foster economic growth and employment in rural and semi-urban areas.

Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The announcement of the expansion of MUDRA loans for homestays signifies a major opportunity for small businesses in India's burgeoning tourism sector. The recent report from the State Bank of India indicates that the initiative could provide loans amounting to a total of Rs 1,500 crore under the Shishu category.

This increase in funding comes as demand for homestays has escalated, driven by a surge in tourist influx. The country is estimated to require approximately 3 million homestays nationwide. By extending MUDRA loans, financial backing will empower small entrepreneurs to establish and expand homestay businesses, fostering growth in this burgeoning sector.

Currently focused on the Shishu category, the initiative could potentially disburse Rs 8,250 crore if expanded to the Kishore category. Government efforts aim to enhance the local hospitality industry, boosting accommodations and stimulating rural and semi-urban economies. Such measures include comprehensive skill development programs and improved transportation to key tourist destinations. These endeavors aim to strengthen India's tourism infrastructure and elevate the nation's appeal as a tourist-friendly country.

(With inputs from agencies.)

