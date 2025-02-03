L&T Technology Services Joins Arizona Tech Council to Foster Smart City Innovation

L&T Technology Services, a prominent entity in engineering and technology solutions, has officially joined the Arizona Technology Council. The collaboration seeks to extend LTTS's influence in smart city and digital solutions across the global stage.

This strategic alliance emphasizes LTTS Smart World's dedication to innovation, aiming to cultivate knowledge sharing that influences urban development worldwide while reinforcing Arizona's technology framework.

Welcoming LTTS, the Arizona Technology Council acknowledges the enhancement of its initiatives with LTTS's deep expertise, particularly in smart city advancements. Through this synergy, LTTS aspires to contribute significantly to Arizona's trajectory as a foremost tech hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)