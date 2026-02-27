Bridging Divides: NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani Meets with President Trump

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani held a constructive meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, focusing on housing and immigration issues. The meeting marked their second encounter since Mamdani's election last year.

During their discourse, Mamdani emphasized his concerns about federal immigration enforcement practices, particularly highlighting the detention of Columbia student Elmina Aghayeva. Prompted by their discussion, Aghayeva's release was announced shortly after via a statement from the Homeland Security Department.

Despite opposing political views, both leaders expressed mutual interest in tackling housing affordability. Trump reiterated his commitment to affordable housing, a point of contention echoed in Mamdani's own campaign promises. However, ongoing economic challenges like high mortgage rates and shortages in housing supply persist.