Farmers Unite: SKM Launches Campaign Against India-US Trade Deal

The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has unveiled plans for two national campaigns aimed at galvanizing state governments against the proposed India-US trade agreement. The farmers' coalition seeks the Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal's removal and demands amendments to the GST law to restore states' fiscal autonomy.

In a statement, SKM declared their intention to meet with chief ministers and opposition leaders across the states, advocating for special Assembly sessions to pass resolutions addressing these concerns. The SKM's memorandum urges states to pressure the Center to reject what they describe as an 'anti-national' trade pact and reverse policy measures detrimental to farmers' interests.

Calling for laws guaranteeing minimum support prices and comprehensive loan waivers, SKM argues the recent government policies infringe on states' constitutional power over agriculture. The initiative, 'Strong states for strong India', champions increased state share in central taxes and re-energizing the rural employment scheme.