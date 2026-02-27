Laser Clash: Military vs. Government Drone

The U.S. military's accidental downing of a government drone using a laser-based anti-drone system has led to flight bans near Fort Hancock, Texas. The FAA cited 'special security reasons' for the restrictions, sparking a stir among congressional leaders.

Top congressional Democrats criticized the lack of coordination between government agencies after the incident, where a Pentagon high-energy laser allegedly downed a Customs and Border Protection drone near the Mexican border. Concerns were raised about counter-drone training and the decision to bypass a bipartisan proposal for operator training.

The FAA has expanded flight restrictions to ensure safety but states it does not affect commercial flights. The incident has highlighted potential safety risks posed by the laser technology, which had been deployed despite warnings. Government agencies are expected to brief lawmakers on this matter soon.