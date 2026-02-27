Left Menu

Laser Clash: Military vs. Government Drone

A U.S. military laser system accidentally shot down a government drone, leading to FAA flight bans near Fort Hancock, Texas. The incident reveals coordination issues among government agencies regarding drone operations, drawing criticism from congressional leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 08:27 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 08:27 IST
Laser Clash: Military vs. Government Drone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. military's accidental downing of a government drone using a laser-based anti-drone system has led to flight bans near Fort Hancock, Texas. The FAA cited 'special security reasons' for the restrictions, sparking a stir among congressional leaders.

Top congressional Democrats criticized the lack of coordination between government agencies after the incident, where a Pentagon high-energy laser allegedly downed a Customs and Border Protection drone near the Mexican border. Concerns were raised about counter-drone training and the decision to bypass a bipartisan proposal for operator training.

The FAA has expanded flight restrictions to ensure safety but states it does not affect commercial flights. The incident has highlighted potential safety risks posed by the laser technology, which had been deployed despite warnings. Government agencies are expected to brief lawmakers on this matter soon.

TRENDING

1
Malaysia's king Sultan Ibrahim advised to rest, undergo treatment due to musculoskeletal pain

Malaysia's king Sultan Ibrahim advised to rest, undergo treatment due to mus...

 Global
2
China's AI Surge: A New Era of Global Digital Influence

China's AI Surge: A New Era of Global Digital Influence

 Australia
3
Exaggeration in Trump's Iran Missile Claims Raises Concerns

Exaggeration in Trump's Iran Missile Claims Raises Concerns

 Global
4
Austin Smotherman Stuns PGA National with Career-Best Round

Austin Smotherman Stuns PGA National with Career-Best Round

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Solar and Hydrogen Replace Diesel in the Amazon’s Isolated Grids?

Peru’s Education at a Crossroads: Progress Made, Reforms Still Urgently Needed

How ECB Mortgage Caps Are Reshaping Lending Across the Euro Area

From data extraction to climate costs: The hidden colonial roots of AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026