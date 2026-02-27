Uttar Pradesh Strikes Landmark Rs 200-Crore Rail Infrastructure Deal

In a significant move to bolster state infrastructure, the Uttar Pradesh government has secured a Rs 200-crore investment from Germany-based RAILONE GmbH. Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya signed a memorandum of understanding during a visit to the company's German facility.

This agreement is aligned with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's vision of modernizing infrastructure and enhancing global partnerships. The delegation led by Maurya examined advanced railway tech and concrete sleeper manufacturing systems, reflecting the state's readiness for international collaboration.

The state expects this partnership to bring advanced technology and global best practices in rail infrastructure, thereby strengthening connectivity and accelerating industrial development in Uttar Pradesh.

