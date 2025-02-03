Left Menu

Viksit Bharat 2047: Naidu Champions Union Budget

Updated: 03-02-2025 12:30 IST
Telugu Desam Party leader and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has voiced strong support for the Union Budget 2025, praising its alignment with the broader vision of Viksit Bharat 2047 and underscoring the growing integration of technology and collaboration between the state and the central government.

During a discussion at the 16th Finance Commission meeting in Delhi, Naidu emphasized a non-partisan approach, spotlighting Andhra Pradesh's strategic partnership with the central government. 'We've achieved everything through our collaboration, and being in the right time and place ensures success,' he shared.

His remarks also focused on agriculture, MSMEs, investment, and exports as essential to future growth, alongside advocating for embracing innovation in new investment models and the 'public-private-people's partnership' model to foster inclusive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

