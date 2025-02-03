Bonn Launches TRUE ZERO MAIDA Wholewheat Brown Bread for Health-Conscious Consumers

Bonn, a leader in the FMCG sector, announced the launch of its TRUE ZERO MAIDA Wholewheat Brown Bread in New Delhi on February 3. This latest addition is crafted for health-conscious consumers, offering a nutritious alternative without compromising on taste.

The premium bread redefines healthy eating by being free from palm oil and preservatives, high in fiber, trans-fat free, and cholesterol-free. As the market shifts towards health-focused products, Bonn aims to set a new benchmark, reflecting their commitment to quality and taste.

Director Amrinder Singh emphasized the bread's versatility, suitable for various meals, while Marketing Head Dawinder Pal highlighted its nutritional benefits, priced at Rs60 for a 400g loaf. Available in major regions, this product supports Bonn's vision of catering to health-conscious diets.

