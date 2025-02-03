Left Menu

Bonn Launches TRUE ZERO MAIDA Wholewheat Brown Bread for Health-Conscious Consumers

Bonn introduces the health-focused TRUE ZERO MAIDA Wholewheat Brown Bread, offering a nutritious, fiber-rich, and cholesterol-free alternative to traditional bread. This premium product is designed to attract health-conscious consumers, available across Delhi NCR, Punjab, Haryana, and Himachal Pradesh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 13:12 IST
Bonn Launches TRUE ZERO MAIDA Wholewheat Brown Bread, An Ideal Choice that Provides Health with Every Slice. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bonn, a leader in the FMCG sector, announced the launch of its TRUE ZERO MAIDA Wholewheat Brown Bread in New Delhi on February 3. This latest addition is crafted for health-conscious consumers, offering a nutritious alternative without compromising on taste.

The premium bread redefines healthy eating by being free from palm oil and preservatives, high in fiber, trans-fat free, and cholesterol-free. As the market shifts towards health-focused products, Bonn aims to set a new benchmark, reflecting their commitment to quality and taste.

Director Amrinder Singh emphasized the bread's versatility, suitable for various meals, while Marketing Head Dawinder Pal highlighted its nutritional benefits, priced at Rs60 for a 400g loaf. Available in major regions, this product supports Bonn's vision of catering to health-conscious diets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

