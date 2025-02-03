UN Launches Digital PINAS to Empower 15,000 Small Businesses in the Philippines

A new joint programme, supported by the United Nations, was launched on 31 January to provide digital tools and training to at least 15,000 small businesses in underserved communities across the Philippines. The initiative, known as the United Nations Joint Programme on Inclusive, Competitive, and Responsible Digital Philippines (Digital PINAS), aims to strengthen the competitiveness of micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) through enhanced connectivity and digital literacy.

The launch event gathered officials from the government, development and diplomatic communities, and the private sector to mark the beginning of the programme. The initiative is being jointly implemented by three UN agencies—the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the International Trade Centre (ITC), and the International Labour Organization (ILO)—in partnership with the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) and private sector stakeholders.

Bridging the Digital Divide

“Despite advances in connectivity and digital adoption, millions remain disconnected from progress. Women, indigenous communities, small entrepreneurs, and those in remote areas still struggle with limited access to digital tools and skills,” said DICT Secretary Ivan John Uy at the launch event. “Digital PINAS is a declaration that we refuse to let barriers hold back our people. We are not just closing gaps; we are tearing down walls that have long excluded Filipinos from the opportunities they deserve.”

The programme, with an initial budget of US$5 million, will address systemic barriers to digital inclusion by focusing on three key pillars:

Capacity Building – Providing digital skills training to entrepreneurs to help them leverage online tools for business growth. Digital Transformation Hubs – Establishing at least 30 hubs in geographically remote and underserved areas to offer internet access, e-commerce support, and business mentorship. Policy Advocacy – Supporting policy reforms and regulations to promote digitalization and encourage private sector investment in an inclusive digital economy.

Global and Local Support for Digital Inclusion

The Digital PINAS programme is being funded through the United Nations’ Joint SDG Fund, a mechanism for strategic financing to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) by 2030. The Fund is supported by international donors, including the European Union (EU), which has pledged an initial 30 million euros for digital transformation efforts across developing nations, including the Philippines. Other contributors to the Fund include Belgium, Denmark, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Republic of Korea, Luxembourg, Monaco, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Speaking at the event, EU Head of Cooperation in the Philippines, Marco Gemmer, emphasized the programme’s role in fostering entrepreneurial growth: “We envision this initiative to inspire entrepreneurs, especially those at the margins, to take advantage of technology and innovation to expand their businesses and showcase their products and services before a boundless digital marketplace.”

The programme aims to mobilize an additional US$21 million from local government and private sector investments to further support digital adoption, e-commerce expansion, and technological innovation in MSMEs.

Impact on Local Entrepreneurs

The power of digitalization was underscored by success stories shared by Filipino farmer-entrepreneurs at the event. Mary Elaine Timbal, founder of the agribusiness startup Sakahon, highlighted how digital marketing has transformed the way farmers sell their produce. “We have farmers from Zambales who found a market in Manila by promoting their products on social media,” she said.

Similarly, Fatima Ibanen, President of the Igbaras Federation of Farmers Association, shared how her group has leveraged digital tools to expand their market reach. “With a wider reach for our produce, our federation can now focus on strategizing for other things, like increasing our production to meet the demand created by our online presence.”

A Unified Vision for the Future

ILO Director Khalid Hassan, who spoke on behalf of UN Resident Coordinator in the Philippines, Gustavo González, reiterated the significance of digital transformation in driving sustainable development. “The promotion of digital transformation as a catalytic opportunity is critical to accelerate the Sustainable Development Goals. This is especially relevant in the context of the Philippines and critical to supporting its ambition to be an upper-middle-income country.”

Through Digital PINAS, the UN and its partners are building a future where small businesses in even the most remote areas of the Philippines have the tools and knowledge to thrive in the digital economy. By breaking down barriers to connectivity and digital adoption, the initiative seeks to create a more inclusive, competitive, and sustainable business environment for all Filipinos.